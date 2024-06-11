Game-changing Christmas present put Isabella on the path to international success

For Isabella Webster, the idea of starting full time university studies in Sydney seemed a monumental challenge.
The 2023 Orange High School captain had dreams of enrolling at the International College of Management, Sydney (ICMS) and one day running her on event management company.
This lofty goal stemmed from her experiences as a dancer, having studied the art since the age of four.
Ms Webster had performed at an array of events over the years, from the NSW Schools Spectacular to the high seas performing on cruise ships.
After she volunteered at Australian Fashion Week, her ambitions were confirmed. But like many regional students, there was a big barrier standing in her way of her dreams - financial costs.
The cost of relocating from Orange to Manly, where ICMS is located, combined with ongoing living and study expenses, forced her to plan a gap year in 2024. She would stay home, work full time in order to save enough money to start her studies in 2025.
However she was offered the best Christmas present she could ask for; being the recipient of the ICMS - Country Education Fund scholarship.
"For me this scholarship was definitely a game-changer and the difference between me being able to study this year or not," Ms Webster said.
The scholarship covers one-third of her accommodation fees for the first year of study and gives her a significant credit towards her tuition fees.
The teenager said it helped kickstart her studies and get her well on her way to realising those dreams.
"The first trimester was amazing," Ms Webster added.
"It's a small university with a strong community which has meant is has been easy to get to know my peers, and my teachers know me by name."
Chairperson of ICMS Scholarships, Ann Whitelock, believed Ms Webster was set up success.
"For Isabella, aspiring to lead an international management company, ICMS offers a dynamic environment where she can not only acquire essential theoretical knowledge but also gain invaluable real-world insights and connections that will be pivotal in realising her ambitions," she said.
Ann said its partnership with CEF was imperative in improving accessibility to higher education for students from regional and rural areas.
