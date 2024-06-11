Central Western Daily
Home/News/Education

Game-changing Christmas present put Isabella on the path to international success

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 11 2024 - 1:23pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For Isabella Webster, the idea of starting full time university studies in Sydney seemed a monumental challenge.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.