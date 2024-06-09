Check out this million-dollar win

A million-dollar boost for hockey in Orange could breath new life into the sport, and bring millions more dollars to city as well.
A massive upgrade of the club's top pitch is on the cards. Journalist William Davis has all of the details on what is a huge story for the hockey community in Orange.
Few who have been to the Glenroi Hockey Complex in recent years would argue the facility's 'Smith Field' isn't in dire need of an upgrade.
Congratulations also this morning to Cumnock's Rhonda Watt for receiving the Medal of the Order of Australia. Journalist Emily Gobourg caught up with Rhonda during the week and her story is really a must-read.
We followed Sunday's car chase around Orange closely, and have the latest on what's happened to the alleged offenders for you this morning.
The NSW Junior Rugby Union Championships are on in Orange this long weekend. They wrap up today and sports journalist Dom Unwin will be at the final, so watch out for that story online this afternoon.
If you're travelling today, please do so safely. Enjoy the rest of your long weekend.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.