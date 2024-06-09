Wild stolen car chase through Orange ends with four arrests

Four people are being questioned by police after a wild car chase through the Orange CBD on Sunday.
The pursuit began after an allegedly stolen Holden Equinox failed to stop on the Mitchell Highway near Geurie about 9.30am.
Multiple undercover cars were deployed across town while a NSW Police helicopter circled overhead.
The vehicle was found a short time later in James Sheahan Drive, with two males and two females reportedly seen leaving and getting into a Toyota Rav 4.
The four wheel drive stopped in a carpark on Anson Street, Orange, and a male, aged 30, and two women, aged 32 and 16, were arrested.
A man, aged 19, was arrested a short time later at a property on Sale Street, Orange.
All four people were taken to Orange Police Station.
A 32-year-old woman has been issued with a court attendance notice for drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.
The other three people are assisting police with inquiries.
