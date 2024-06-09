'I play a bit better': why next-gen Bulls leader is relishing the pressure

Young Charlie Howe is new to this captain gig but he's already showing the the traits of a good leader.
The Central West Rugby under 13s skipper looked to be guiding his side to a victory against Central North in their fourth game at the NSW Junior Rugby Championships on Sunday, June, 9.
But their 10-5 lead evaporated late with a runaway try to Central North lock Josh McGufficke in the second half.
The Blue Bulls then had a chance to win in the dying moments but the referee judged the ball was not grounded in the chaos of the ruck.
While Howe thought his team had scored he was quick to move on and congratulate the opposition.
"Personally I reckon we got it down but at the end of the day well done to the boys who won it," he said.
"I like that it just gives me that bit of extra responsibility [captaincy].
"I reckon I play a bit better when I'm captaining as well. I feel like I've got a bit more on my shoulders."
The flanker plays his rugby with Forbes Platypi and is taking charge of a squad spanning the vast size of the Central West, from Orange to Dubbo, Bathurst, Mudgee and Canowindra.
On Saturday they lost 31-5 to a strong Illawarra side and then 17-5 to far North Coast.
Despite the challenging opponents and weather at Orange City's Pride Park, Howe said it had been an enjoyable weekend.
"It's been a good weekend, the boys have played well but we haven't come out with any wins yet," he said.
Central West will get another chance on Monday when they enter the Bowl competition alongside the ninth and tenth placed teams from Sydney.
Randwick and the ACT have looked the teams to beat so far with the lads from the capital scoring 50 in both their matches on Saturday.
