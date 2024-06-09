Million-dollar hockey revamp to begin within months: 'We're just elated'

A "state of the art" rebuild of Orange's premier hockey field promises to keep the sport alive for a new generation - and could get underway within months.
On Tuesday Orange City Council earmarked $200,000 towards resurfacing and widening of the sand-based Smith Field next to Glenroi Oval.
"We're just elated ... it was great to get it over the line," Orange Hockey Association president Janeen Toner-Wasil told the Central Western Daily this week.
"We're of the opinion if we don't start this year, then it's going to get out of reach for us with prices going up ... hopefully we'll start in September so it's ready for the 2025 winter season."
The $1.1 million project will replace the sand-based field with a "state-of the-art" synthetic turf pitch compliant with FIH regulations.
This will improve the playing experience and be a drawcard in attracting major competitions to town, according to the club president.
"We're just excited that it crossed off ... it's been a long time coming. So that field hasn't been updated since 1997 so it'll be a very good thing for the hockey community," Ms Toner-Wasil said.
The push to upgrade the facility has taken more than a decade. Well over $500,000 has been raised by the club.
Councillor Tammy Greenhalgh was behind the latest bid for council support.
"Being a volunteer myself, I know how much hard work goes into improving infrastructure and facilities," she previously told the CWD.
"My personal opinion is they've done a lot of hard work and the least we can do as a council is to support them."
