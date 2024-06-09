Arrest made after high-speed police chase through town

An arrest has been made after a high-speed pursuit through Orange.
One NSW Police helicopter and multiple undercover cars were seen across town from just after 11am on Sunday.
NSW Police told the Central Western Daily at the time a car chase was underway.
An arrest was made outside the Orange Ex-Services Club just after midday.
A representative for NSW Police says he understands this was connected to the pursuit, but officers on the ground are yet to confirm details.
This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available.
