Late try seals dramatic draw for Central West as two yellow cards shown

A try in the final minutes has helped Central West come away with a 5-all draw against Southern Country on day one of the NSW Rugby Under 14s Junior State Championships at Dubbo.
After trailing for most of the match, Zahli Millsteed barged her way over, carrying several defenders with her to level up the score late, much to the delight of her coach Matt Tink.
"In the under 14s girls they don't kick much so territory and field position is hard to get," he said.
"You usually need some sort of break out, we had a couple of those and for it to finish 5-all is a fair result."
Millsteed is one of several returning players who has returned to the Central West side after playing in Dubbo last year and was one of their best on Saturday morning.
Central West's Paeyten Masling was shown a yellow card early in the second half with the home side rallying to defend their try line before Malisi Darcy started to fire.
The Central West flyhalf was lethal with the ball and made a strong break which led to Millsteed's try.
Following Masling's return to the field, a Southern player was given a yellow card as Central West looked to put more points on but it wasn't to be.
While the scoreline might not have excited some, Tink said getting the younger players in different situations and playing more often is only going to benefit their development.
"A lot of these girls are so new to rugby, they might have played only one or two games and that's fine," he said.
"They are a good bunch of girls and are having fun which is key."
After not having the ball for most of the match, Tink was proud of how his side ripped in and thought their defence was strong.
"We did a lot of tackling," he said.
"There are some tired girls but we'll come back. Illawarra are a pretty good side I believe so hopefully we can come back and belt those coasties."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.