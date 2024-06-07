Landmark building hits the market

One of the city's landmark buildings is up for sale.
Journalist Grace Dudley has the story for you this morning on the Byng Street Hotel. The building is for sale via expressions of interest.
The hotel is one of the region's most lavish stays. The property includes a 22-room hotel, along with renovated three bedroom home at the rear of the block.
Meanwhile, one mother's harrowing story about her daughter's encounter with two would-be attackers was well read on our website on Friday.
While senior journalist Riley Krause has the story on a proposed speed limit change on one of the main roads in the city's south.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
