Your very own superb rural retreat

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday June 14: 19 Thomas Kite Lane, Orange:
19 Thomas Kite Lane is your chance to experience the pinnacle of luxury living where every aspect has been meticulously crafted to create an unparalleled retreat amidst nature's splendour.
This extraordinary property offers a harmonious fusion of elegance, functionality, and natural beauty, providing an idyllic sanctuary for those seeking tranquillity and sophistication.
Listing agent Chris Mason said it was a unique opportunity. "The property is unlike anything else on the market, the level of detail and inclusions in the house and gardens is truly extraordinary," he said, "It really must be seen to get the full perspective of what a buyer is purchasing."
Nestled on a sprawling five hectare estate, the main residence is a testament to refined luxury, with a main bedroom that features stunning walk-through robes and a lavish ensuite. Three additional bedrooms, each with built-in smart robes, ensure ample space for family or guests. A multi-purpose room that is currently being used as a bar and relaxation room could easily be converted into a fifth bedroom complete with its own cosy fireplace.
The open-plan living, kitchen, and dining area, also complete with a fireplace and bi-fold doors leads out to the deck and is perfect for entertaining.
Chris said the fantastic features continued outside the home. "The owners have meticulously planned and executed in the landscaping, it will only continue to develop and mature over time," he said. "The infrastructure supporting it with the shade house, green house, bore, irrigation, and shedding is incredible and unlike anything I have seen."
The garden is a true paradise boasting amenities such as a chicken coop, vegetable gardens, and orchard. New owners can enjoy outdoor gatherings around the fire pit with a built-in pizza oven or find serenity in the oriental garden adorned with sculptures.
The property also features an abundance of sheds and infrastructure, including a four-bay machinery shed, three-car carport with power, and a barn-style shed with a studio room and mezzanine area. Solar panels, fully irrigated gardens, and a sheep paddock complete the offering.
Take the chance to escape to rural tranquillity at 19 Thomas Kite Lane and experience a lifestyle of unparalleled refinement.
