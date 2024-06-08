How Trunkey Creek's Eliza found herself in the Mad Max world

It's a long way from Trunkey Creek to rubbing shoulders with the stars.
But that was Eliza Wark-Chapman's journey after she was selected as a stunt double to work on the recently released Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga film.
Ms Wark-Chapman, a student support officer at Trunkey Creek Public School, has long participated in vaulting and other equestrian competitions.
She has won many championships over the years thanks to her talents, but never in her wildest dreams did she think it would land her on the set of a major Hollywood film.
Yet it was this talent which saw her hand-picked to work on the Mad Max movie alongside Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky and other Hollywood heavyweights.
Ms Wark-Chapman described the experience as "surreal".
"I do vaulting, which is basically gymnastics on horses, and I got a message from my vaulting coach," she explained when asked how the opportunity arose.
"My coach was an acquaintance of the owner of the horses that were used on set. He asked if she knew anyone who could vault and she passed my name along.
"I went through a process of having a go on the horses and getting video sent through, and then yeah, they asked me to do it."
Ms Wark-Chapman, who was on set from August 2022 to November 2022, said most of her parts were shot in Kurnell (near Cronulla) and a little bit at Terrey Hills.
Reflecting on being part of the movie, she said it was "pretty insane".
"It was kind of unexpected. It's not something you think the sport will take you in that direction necessarily," she said.
"I've been riding for 22 years and vaulting for 20 years and I never thought I'd end up doing this."
And while on set, did she get to mingle with the A-listers?
"Yes, to a degree," she said.
"I got to ride with Elsa Pataky, who is Chris Hemsworth's wife.
"I got to talk with George Miller, the director, and one day Andrea Bocelli turned up on set.
"His son had done work with the horses on another movie and he came on set and had a ride on one of the horses.
"I also met Richard Norton; he did the the stunts for Suicide Squad. He did some stunt work with me."
Asked if she was nervous working with such big names, she said no.
"To be honest, I didn't know who some of them were," she said.
"It was a little bit surreal to be in that environment. Also, they were all pretty relaxed. Because it was such a big movie, they just assumed I'd worked in projects before.
"But I got a trailer on set [it had her character's name on it].
"It was pretty cool, all decked out with costume fittings and make-up."
And would she like to repeat the experience?
"I think it would be something I'd do again," she said. "I did a couple of days on Planet Of The Apes just afterwards.
"I got a call saying they needed someone as the stunt double was away."
Ms Wark-Chapman said she was incredibly lucky her full-time employer was both flexible and supportive.
"Luckily, I had no trouble getting off work. Sharyn [Trunkey Creek Public School principal Sharyn Cogdell] was amazing.
"I found it [the movie work] was kind of a possibility. I just started working in child care and got a call from Sharyn and told her then it was a possibility when I started working there.
"She was amazing and everyone else was too. It was just such a big opportunity."
She also said the kids love hearing stories about the experience, and are proud of what she has done.
"They kind of like to pepper it in when there are new staff around.
"The other day, when there was a new teacher, one of them asked me in front of her 'what was the movie you did that stunt double stuff on'," she laughed.
And now the movie is out, Ms Wark-Chapman said she might even catch a glimpse of herself on the big screen.
"I think I might [be able to pick herself]. The actress I doubled for hadn't done a lot of riding, so I did most of her stunts," she said.
To celebrate the experience, colleagues from Trunkey Creek took her out to dinner and to the Bathurst premiere of the movie, which Ms Wark-Chapman loved.
"It's surreal. Everyone is making a big deal, but it's been so long since we filmed it - it was 2022, so it's been a while.
"It just feels kind of surreal.
"The horses were amazing. The horses we used, the training put into them and all of that, it really is incredible.
"For me, it was incredible to see a different side, and it renewed my love for horses and vaulting because I got to see them do different things you don't necessarily see.
"Being able to work with horses in such a project was just really cool."
