Frightening conversation parents must have

It's easy to get swept up in the country charm of a small city, like Orange.
It takes minutes to get to work. You can (most of the time) park out the front of whatever shop you're going to. The food is great, the wine even better.
Some choose to leave their front door unlocked (although it's not recommended), believing their homes will be ok out here, in the bush.
Pic caption: the corner of Phillip and Hill streets.
While anyone who has a school-aged child has often wondered what's the best way to get the kids home after school. Bus? Pick them up? Are they close enough to walk home?
There will no doubt be a few parents reconsidering all of the above after a chilling reminder of stranger danger in Orange.
A 14-year-old girl was twice approached by two men in a white van after getting off the bus after school on Thursday afternoon.
She was approached to get into a van on the corner of Phillip and Hill streets. She said no. She then walked around 400m towards Kearneys Drive where she was again approached to get into the van. She again said no.
NSW Police confirmed they were on the hunt for the white van and urged anyone who might have been in the area to come forward with information.
Thankfully, this young girl was able to hold her nerve and do the right thing.
But it begs the question: if your kids where in the same position, would they be able to handle it?
It's a scary proposition.
The mother of the teenage girl said she felt obliged to come forward and tell her daughter's story in a bid to get Orange talking about stranger danger.
So while the thought of having your kids land in this position is a scary prospect, arming them with some of the tools to best handle it is a must.
As always, thanks for your support.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
