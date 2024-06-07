Duo charged after woman followed into Summer Street toilets and assaulted

Two people have been charged after a woman was followed into a toilet block and assaulted.
At about midday on Monday, June 3, a woman was followed by a man and another woman into the toilets at a mall on Summer Street. The pair were known to the woman. Police have been asked to clarify which mall it was.
The duo then assaulted the woman and allegedly stole cash from her wallet before fleeing the location on foot.
Following inquiries, about 12.20pm on Thursday, June 6, officers attached to Central West Police District were patrolling Summer Street when they sighted and a woman - aged 40 - and a man - aged 48 walking.
Police approached the pair, before they were arrested and taken to Orange Police Station.
The man and woman were both charged with robbery in company.
They were refused bail to appear at Orange Local Court on June 7.
