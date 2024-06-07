Two men in white van approach schoolgirl twice in failed abduction attempts

The mother of a 14-year-old schoolgirl at the centre of an abduction attempt has spoken out in a bid to ensure more parents are aware of the dangers lurking on Orange streets.
The Central Western Daily has chosen not to name the family.
After 3.30pm on Thursday, June 6, the schoolgirl got off a bus and was on the corner of Phillip and Hill streets when she was approached by a white van.
She says inside the van were two men, both wearing caps.
They asked her if she wanted a lift. When she said "no" she then walked down Phillip Street towards Kearneys Drive.
It was about a five minute walk. A measurement tool on google maps calculates the distance of the walk at 420 metres in length.
She'd made it to a bus stop on Kearneys Drive when the van reappeared and, again, asked if the girl needed a lift.
She again replied "no".
The two men then verbally abused the 14-year-old schoolgirl before driving off.
She then made it to her mother's workplace and the matter was later reported to NSW Police.
"She came into work and she was really quiet. I asked her what was wrong and she said 'something has happened'," the mother said.
"She was rattled. She was frightened. She said she'd been approached by a van but didn't want to make a fuss. She just wanted to get home."
The mum then reported the incident at the Orange Police Station. On Friday, NSW Police confirmed an investigation into the incident was being conducted.
The mother believes the attempted abduction was a strategically timed attack.
The approach happened between 3.30pm and 4pm, with the schoolgirl in full school uniform and wearing her schoolbag. There's also the Bletchington Public School close by in the area.
For the van to be circling the streets nearby on Phillip Street during a busy period with plenty of school kids walking the streets is very concerning, the mother said.
She believes it's a timely reminder to ensure kids are aware of stranger danger.
"But I think, we think it's just Orange ... these things don't happen here, they happen in Sydney," she said.
"But this (type of behaviour) is here in the Central West. I'd urge everyone to monitor where their kids are, pick them up if you can or make sure they're with their friends.
"This was in broad daylight. It's so concerning."
A spokesperson for NSW Police said as inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Orange Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.