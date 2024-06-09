Slingshot with attached barb seized after driver's positive drug test

A man has been convicted of weapons offences after police found a slingshot with a small attached harpoon used for fishing in the boot of his car.
Joel Hines of East Orange was sentenced in Orange Local Court on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 for the weapons offence and driving with methamphetamine in his system.
According to court documents, police stopped 36-year-old Hines when he was driving south on Endsleigh Avenue at 9.20pm on October 21, 2023.
He was stopped for random testing and returned a positive drug test for methamphetamine.
Police asked him if there was anything inside the vehicle they should know about.
He said he'd been hunting earlier in the day and had his hunting gear in the boot of the vehicle.
Hines told police there was a bow and some knives as well as some other hunting items in the boot.
During a search of the car the police found a home-made slingshot with an attached small harpoon in a toolbox in the boot with the other hunting gear that Hines mentioned.
A slingshot is defined as a prohibited weapon under the Weapons Prohibition Regulation 2017.
Police seized the slingshot and arrested Hines and took him to Orange Police Station for secondary drug testing.
In relation to the drugs he told police, "I haven't used for ages".
When asked about the slingshot he said "it's mine, I use it for fishing. I believe it's not illegal because it has a reel and is more for fishing".
Hines' solicitor submitted two photos for the sentence hearing including one of what the device looked like in the online ad he bought it from and a second one with a fish he'd caught with it.
They said Hines hasn't used methamphetamine for a "period of time" and has made "significant efforts to get that under control".
However, they also conceded that he has previous weapons offences on his record.
Magistrate David Day said Hines is currently subject to a long intensive correction order that was handed down in the District Court and that due to a previous offence he was subject to a weapons prohibition order.
He described the weapon as a slingshot that fires short metal barbs with a fishing line attached.
However, police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Brien said someone who is served with a weapons prohibition order should pay attention to what weapons are prohibited.
Mr Day convicted Hines for all three offences he was charged with.
"In my view having a prohibited weapon is so serious that it has crossed the custody threshold," Mr Day said.
"He's currently subject to ICOs, they are in place to address a long-term drug misuse disorder."
He said throwing Hines into full-time jail would not help.
Mr Day also gave him a seven-month intensive correction order and 30 hours of community service for using a prohibited weapon contrary to a weapons prohibition order
He gave Hines a 12-month supervised community correction order and he will have to participate in rehabilitation and treatment for possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit.
For driving with methamphetamine in his oral fluid Hines was disqualified from driving for six months and convicted without further penalty.
