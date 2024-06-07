'Flawed' voting system being used to seek opinions on possible speed limit change

Two weeks after multiple councillors criticised a council-run polling system's reliability, that same system is being used to seek opinions on a potential speed limit decrease on a major Orange road.
At the Orange City Council meeting on May 21, a debate regarding Southern Feeder Road and its name change dissolved into a heated debate about the usefulness of the council's YourSay website.
The crux of the issue stemmed from two things.
The first was that councillors such as Glenn Floyd and Jeff Whitton believed having "only" 900 people of an estimated population of 42,000 complete a survey was not a true representation of what the community wanted and thus results should be taken with a grain of salt.
The other issue was the reliability of the votes, with council staff confirming people from anywhere could vote as many times as they wanted in any particular poll.
"This process on YourSay is basically flawed because it can be manipulated," Cr Whitton said.
"It's not an accurate or true representation of who voted for these things because we can't identify who they are."
Cr Kevin Duffy stated he was "totally against" the YourSay system which allowed people to unfairly influence results by voting multiple times. Cr Duffy also admitted to voting multiple times on a poll.
"I've done it myself on previous occasions," he added.
Now the Yoursay website will come under the microscope again.
A council meeting held on April 2 supported a motion proposed by Cr Steve Peterson to see whether the community would support lowering the speed limit on part or all of the length of Pinnacle Road, within the Orange LGA.
Cr Peterson said a review of the speed limit on Pinnacle Road could improve the safety of cyclists and other road users.
A four-question survey on YourSay has now been created to gauge the community's thoughts, despite Cr Peterson himself raising concerns about it's reliability at the May 21 meeting.
"I'd like to know if in the future it's technically possible to have some sort of preferential voting," he said.
"It would be really good to avoid the situation where a minority ultimately approves something that a majority would have opposed."
He suggested giving more weight to those "with the most skin in the game" so those living on a road, such as Pinnacle or the Southern Feeder, would have more of a say.
Although question number one asks survey-takers whether they live on or near Pinnacle Road, there is nothing to stop people lying.
The survey also asks if people would support seeing a speed reduction on Pinnacle Road, but only via yes-no voting rather than suggested speeds. The majority of the road is currently 80km/h and there is a section of the survey to add additional comments.
Community consultation on the Pinnacle Road speed reduction will be open for one month and began on June 5.
People can also go to the customer service desk at the Civic Centre to fill out a paper form.
"I'm interested to learn the opinion of the community on lowering the speed limit as well as other potential road safety improvements," Cr Peterson said.
"I have heard many in the community tell me their concerns about the safety of that road especially for cyclists and especially in the winter."
Roughly 150 surveys had been completed online as of June 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.