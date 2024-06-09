Aldi installs new recording devices at Orange store's self-checkout

You don't have to be an eagle-eyed shopper to have noticed a change at Aldi recently.
That's because less than one year after self-service checkouts were added to the Peisley Street store, new recording devices have been installed.
Questions were posed to the supermarket chain by the Central Western Daily about the new addition, including how long the recorded footage would be stored for and would they be made permanent.
Instead of answering the questions, an Aldi spokesperson said: "We have CCTV in place across all our stores as a security measure to ensure the safety of our customers and employees and also to monitor for theft.
"We use a variety of CCTV technologies across our stores which are in line with all relevant surveillance laws."
As far as what the screens capture, it doesn't appear to be a person's shopping, rather a customer's face with the devices located at roughly head height and not facing the scanning section of the self-service machine.
None of the self-checkouts accept cash, only card and alcohol can only be purchased at a staffed checkout.
"Director of national store operations at ALDI Australia, Hayden Pierce, said a 0.5 per cent surcharge is included on all credit card and contactless card purchases at self-checkouts "like all card transactions at Aldi".
"Customers who process payment by inserting their card and selecting savings will avoid this fee."
By the end of 2023, roughly 200 of the 580 Aldi stores featured self-checkouts.
The "anti-theft" measure by Aldi follows on from a decision by Coles in November 2023 to install security gates at either exit of its self-service checkouts at the Central Square Shopping centre store.
