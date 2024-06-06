Former dance teacher charged with string of child sex offences

An elderly Gulgong man will front court in Sydney in July after being arrested on a string of serious alleged historical sexual assault offences.
NSW Police allege the offences took place across Sydney around 20 years ago.
In November 2022, NSW Police commenced an investigation following reports of alleged sexual assault offences in Sydney's west and Northern Beaches, between 2002 and 2007.
Police will allege a teenage girl was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by a male instructor from a dance studio.
Following extensive inquiries, detectives arrested an 84-year-old man at Gulgong at 11am on Wednesday, June 5.
He was taken to Mudgee Police Station where he was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault - victim under the age of 16 years, sexual assault forced self-manipulation victim 10 or over, have sexual intercourse with person older than or equal to 14 years and younger than 16 years, and persistent sexual abuse of a child.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Thursday, July 4.
As inquiries continue, police urge anyone who may be able to assist detectives with their inquiries to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
