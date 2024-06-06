How long do you wait for surgery in Orange?

If you were booked in for surgery at Orange Hospital last year chances are you snuck in ahead of time but just how long were you left waiting for?
New Bureau of Health Information (BHI) data shows there were thousands of surgeries across the Western NSW LHD, well up on previous reporting periods, and compares which hospitals across the entire district are performing the best.
You can catch all of the numbers here in journalist Allison Hore's story.
Journalist Emily Gobourg has caught up with the first of the candidates to throw their hat in the ring for Cabonne's local government elections later this year.
The saga surrounding the region's rugby league referees bombshell move to withdraw their services from the Peter McDonald Premiership took a turn late Thursday evening. Senior sports journalist Nick Guthrie has the latest from the NSWRL.
You can catch up on all your morning news and some of the massive stories we broke on Thursday here with us each day.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
