Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Wish.com taser lands petty crim in court after trying to escape police at 2am

By Staff Reporters
June 12 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who bought a taser bought on Wish told police he didn't realise it was illegal despite throwing it over a fence when he saw police were following him.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.