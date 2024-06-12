'He's destroyed me': Orange woman speaks out after alleged sexual assault

An Orange woman whose claims of being sexually assaulted by a massage therapist weren't enough to see charges laid has spoken out about the "humiliating" experience.
Trust doesn't come easy to Eliza* who is a survivor of domestic violence.
As a result, she'd never sought a professional massage in her life.
That was until February 3, 2023 when after months of building up confidence, she was booked into a Central West business, which the Central Western Daily has chosen not to publish for legal reasons.
Upon arriving, Eliza was greeted by the male therapist and taken to one of their massage rooms.
After being asked why she went there that day, the therapist asked Eliza to remove her clothes as he exited the room.
Once he returned, and with Eliza face down on the table, the massage began.
"He asked how it felt and said he'd move down to the legs," Eliza said.
"Initially he ran his hand up against my parts and then he moved around the side. Then when he came back (behind) he's taken my underwear off and thrown it across the floor, putting his fingers inside me.
"He ended up putting his penis in my hand and doing that."
It was around this time that Eliza recalled hearing two women talking outside the room.
It was apparent the therapist also heard the chatter as he told Eliza to "be quiet".
"That went on for a while before he told me to flip over and he went to the head of the bed where he started playing with my boobs.
"He finished off by rubbing my face then he told me to get my clothes on."
Once again, he left the room while Eliza changed.
Upon returning, he told her she should come back two to three times a week for massage treatment and "anytime for the other".
After declining to make another appointment when asked by the receptionist, Eliza went to her car and "burst into tears".
After contacting police that same day, Eliza gave her statement and underwent a sexual assault forensic exam, otherwise known as a rape kit.
Documents seen by the Central Western Daily show the accused was interviewed by police in September, but it's understood police also spoke to him soon after the allegations were made.
The massage therapist denied all claims of sexual touching and sexual assault.
He was released without charge pending further investigation.
"He is not angry (at you)," the documents sent in September read.
"Given there hasn't been any instances of threats, stalking, harassment or violence in the past seven months since the incident, there aren't sufficient grounds to take out an AVO as we can't demonstrate that he poses a genuine risk to your safety."
Eliza was also asked not to conduct her own enquiries or initiate any contact with him.
Then after months of waiting, in June 2024, Eliza was informed the Office of the General Counsel - which provides legal services to NSW Police - determined her case "would not stand a reasonable prospect of conviction in court" and thus the matter would not go any further.
"That doesn't mean I don't believe you. I do," an officer told Eliza after the case was dropped.
"But the court system and the rules of evidence for prosecuting these matters are not simple and I'm afraid we can't proceed."
A spokesman for NSW Police confirmed they received the report of an alleged sexual assault in February.
"Following inquiries, there was insufficient evidence to proceed," they added.
As a result of this decision, Eliza was left feeling "humiliated".
"To say someone only rapes you once so they're not dangerous is insane. To say your rapist isn't angry at you for talking is insane," she added.
Eliza doesn't necessarily want her attacker to go to jail.
She just doesn't want him working in the industry ever again.
"It's not the most violent thing that's happened to me, but it's had one of the biggest impacts," Eliza said.
"He's destroyed me. I've got zero trust left in anyone now."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.