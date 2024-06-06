Five minutes with... children's author Tara Wright

Tara Wright is a self published children's book author at The Kate Collection. She works full time in sales, administration and marketing for Dubbo Plasterboard and Building Supplies. Previously she was a travel consultant for 13 years. Above all else, she is a mother to a beautiful six year old daughter - Aria Grace.
I was born and bred in the Central West, growing up in Gilgandra and moving to Dubbo at age 18 to further my career prospects. I love that Dubbo offers an array of 'city life' opportunities but with a small town feel. I have access to entertainment, social events and dining options all within a 20kms radius. A quick one hour flight to Sydney when required, or the option to drive, just a short distance, for the peace and tranquility of the countryside. The best of both worlds!
I draw my inspiration from my daughter, I wish to be the best possible person for her. To show her that life can sometimes be hard, but that we have the strength inside of us to rise above. To be grateful for the blessings we have in life, and to leave behind a better world for the future.
After many years of fertility issues and a total of six miscarriages, by far, my greatest achievement was finally having my beautiful, healthy baby girl.
I feel this may be universal, but I would love to see women celebrating and supporting each other. Platforms such as this are a move in the right direction. Instead of the judgement and rivalry I think we should all build each other up, embrace each other and show the world we are strong, independent women!
I have struggled a lot mentally with my self worth. Feelings of failure, never being good enough and only seeing the worst in myself. I am focussing on self love and acceptance. Celebrating the wins, achieving small goals and focusing on the positives. Learning to be grateful for everything I have instead of envious of what I don't.
That it is ok to make mistakes. It doesn't make you a bad person, it just makes you human.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.