Lees the Lion 'stoked' after getting first Central West rugby call-up

Jorja Lees says she's still finding her feet at flyhalf for Orange City so she'll be trying to soak up as much wisdom as she can when she goes into Central West camp.
Lees was selected in the Blue Bullettes side alongside Lions teammate Shae Mansfield and forms part of a five person contingent from the club with Dylan Ryan, Josh Tremain, and Oliver Livingstone also named for the NSW Country rugby championships.
She said she was keen to learn from the many experienced Dubbo Kangaroos and Bathurst Bulldogs players named in the side.
"I'm pretty stoked to get the opportunity to play with a few experienced girls and just develop some more skills and give it a go," she said.
"I wasn't really expecting it because I didn't go and try out or anything because it clashed with league tag so I was pretty happy to get a call up about it.
"I don't really know too many of the other girls, but I guess I'll just watch the other girls that are playing in the backs.
"Just see if I can learn anything off them."
The 20-year old from Yeoval plays rugby on Saturdays and for Cargo Blue Heelers in Woodbridge Cup league tag on Sundays as well as for Vipers in Western Women's Rugby League.
She said playing the 15-woman code had forced her to take more ownership of the attack.
"They're pretty similar, just in union I'm the only playmaker whereas in league tag there's two halves," she said.
"Every game that passes I'm obviously getting a bit more confidence and finding a bit of a groove on the field.
"So it's been good."
With most of her new teammates being strangers, Lees aid she was glad Lions skipper Mansfield would be there.
"I'm glad she's going a bit more support and someone I know a familiar face," she said.
