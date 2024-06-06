Evers rewarded with Blue Bulls jersey after 'awesome' return to Emus

Emus fullback Mitch Evers says it's a "pleasant surprise" to be handed a Central West Blue Bulls jersey in his first year back with his junior club.
Evers, who played with Orange CYMS in the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership, made the return to the 15-man game this season.
He's proved a handy pick-up for Emus, playing both flyhalf and fullback and has been rewarded with his performances for the NSW Country Championships, held on June 7-9.
He said it came out of the blue.
"I was a little bit surprised because I didn't really have it in my mind at all that I was going to get picked or be asked to come to training or anything," he said.
"It was a bit of a pleasant surprise."
Evers is one of 11 Emus named to Central West squads.
He's joined by Cory Hooper, Tom Dewhurst, Jamil Khalfan and Mark Buttenshaw in the Caldwell Cup side.
Meanwhile Xavier Gosewisch, Harrison Greatbatch, Finn Taylor, Matthew Campbell, Sam Taylor and Alex Von Arnold complete a large contingent in the colts side.
It will be his first Central West jersey since 2011 when he was a colts player.
Since then he has spent five years in Germany, representing the nation in rugby league on two occasions, as well as time spent in North Queensland and a stint at Lennox Head.
Now back in Orange and working at Canobolas Rural Technology High School, Evers said he was enjoying the change of pace.
"I just wanted to come back home. I've got twins now, so I thought it'd be a bit closer to family and a bit of help," he said.
"It's awesome being back at my junior club.
"I've been sort of building into the season so I've been getting better and better, getting back in the swing of union after playing league for a long time.
"But I think my performances have been getting better and better as the year has gone on.
"So I'm pretty happy with how it's going."
The 32-year old said he was keen to get stuck in and meet some of his teammates after a long time away from rugby.
There will be one very familiar face however.
"I'm looking forward to just being around other good players, getting to know the players from around the competition a little bit and to challenge myselfagainst other good players in the representative team," he said.
"It's good to get to know those guys a little bit better and have a chat to them.
"I went to school with Pete Fitzsimmons at Stannies."
