Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Health

How long you can expect to wait for surgery in the Central West

AH
By Allison Hore
June 7 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As hospitals across the central west work through their surgery backlogs, one lags behind.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.