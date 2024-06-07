Driver punched in the head in servo assault before attacker striped naked

A man with a lengthy criminal record has been jailed for punching a 58-year-old man after asking the victim for his car.
Andrew Solomon of Kurim Avenue was already in custody when he appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
According to court documents, 32-year-old Solomon yelled at an attendant at the 7-Eleven petrol station on Bathurst Road, Orange about 4am on November 14, 2023.
At the same time, the victim was refuelling his vehicle at the petrol station.
After punching a plastic protection barrier at the counter and yelling at the young female employee for five minutes Solomon approached the victim's car and asked him for his vehicle.
The victim said, "mate, you can't have my car, sorry".
Solomon then punched him in the jaw causing immediate pain.
The victim walked towards the petrol station doors but Solomon punched him again.
Police attended the station and spoke to the victim and the witness and while they were walking back to their police car they heard a male shouting from the McDonald's car park.
That man matched the description of Solomon given by the victim and employee at the 7-Eleven.
Police placed him under arrest but he backed away so they grabbed him by both arms.
Solomon began to resist and thrashed his arms around, which police believe was an attempt to get them to let go.
He was placed on the ground, handcuffed and searched before being placed in the back of a caged vehicle and taken to Orange Police Station.
While in custody he was behaving erratically and stripped off his clothes.
Solomon was in custody when he appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link to be sentenced for common assault and resisting police on June 5, 2024.
Solicitor Emily Lucas conceded the custody threshold was crossed in relation to the common assault charge.
"It's my submission, your Honour, that the underlying connection to his offending is his drug use," she said.
"He was on an intensive correction order at the time.
"Mr Solomon does have a lengthy criminal history which does not assist him ."
However, Ms Lucas said her client is willing to address his drug use and move away from Orange.
Magistrate David Day agreed Solomon had crossed the custody threshold for punching the man, who he said was still in the car.
"You cannot get out of the way because you are stuck in the car seat," Mr Day said.
"The common assault is troubling.
"The victim was vulnerable by his position in the car."
Mr Day said he could not sentence Solomon to an ICO, it's not available because he's currently serving a sentence of imprisonment.
Mr Day convicted Solomon for both offences and sentenced him to seven months of full-time for the common assault.
The jail sentence included a four-month non-parole period that was backdated to March 14, 2024 meaning he could be eligible for release on parole on July 27, 2024.
Mr Day also gave Solomon a two-year supervised community correction order for resisting arrest.
The CCO will require rehabilitation and treatment and will not begin until once he's released from jail.
