Intervention looms in Pat's-Cowboys saga while clubs docked competition points

Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) officials will step in if Bathurst St Pat's and Wellington Cowboys cannot come to an agreement about their postponed fixture.
The round three match on Sunday, May 12 didn't go ahead after Saints officials cited player safety and concern about the long-term viability of the Jack Arrow playing surface after Bathurst received 15.2 millimetres in the 24 hours beforehand.
Wellington later asked the PMP to investigate the decision after they saw evidence of what they believe was a playable surface.
As it stands, the two clubs are attempting to organise an alternative date for the four matches to go ahead but no agreement has yet been reached.
Chairman Linore Zamparini said the board will step in and pick a location, date and time "soon" if discussions between the two clubs continue to stall.
"There have been a couple of options thrown up from Pat's. I don't believe Wellington has [suggested a date] but they have been involved [in discussions]," he said.
"If we can't get some middle ground there soon we'll call it and that's where we'll be.
"We'll say everyone's got to be available to play at this time, this week, that's it. We are going to have to make a decision on it. It just can't keep going.
"At the end of the day we want it resolved. It's up to both parties. If they can't decide we'll call it and it will be what we say."
Meanwhile Saints and Orange Hawks are the latest clubs be be stripped competition points after breaching PMP guidelines around accreditation.
Wellington has previously been docked four points in league tag and two in first grade and reserves in the 2024 season.
Mudgee Dragons has also had two points taken away in league tag.
Hawks first grade and league tag have both been docked two competition points while St Pat's have lost two points in first grade.
It means Hawks now drop to last on the ladder with Pat's sitting in eighth despite winning three games and losing just one, in addition to their thrilling draw with Forbes Magpies.
Zamparini said a precedent had now been sent and warned clubs to make sure they were complying with the rules.
"There have been a few clubs in breach, the points system now should be up to date," he said.
"A lot of it is because of unregistered trainers, coaches and officials and you just can't have that.
"They've got the message now. If someone gets injured there is going to be all hell to pay."
