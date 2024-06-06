Would-be robber jailed for threatening Macca's worker with knife over cigarette

A McDonald's employee who was threatened with a knife during his cigarette break punched his would-be robber and chased him out of the car park.
On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, Lawrence Lucas from East Orange appeared happy and relieved when he was given a full-time jail sentence in Orange Local Court for intimidation and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.
According to court documents, 42-year-old Lucas approached the employee and demanded a cigarette and showed him the handle of a knife.
The victim punched him in response and then chased after him.
Lucas returned to the fast-food place days later to apologise.
According to court documents, the 19-year-old employee was working night shift and was sitting down and smoking a cigarette while on his break when he was approached by Lucas at 1.40am on June 7, 2023.
Lucas asked for a cigarette and when told no he then asked a female employee, who told him she didn't smoke.
He then turned his attention back to the accused and accused to pay for a cigarette and then requested the "bumper" but the employee again refused.
After having the request for the cigarette-but refused Lucas showed the victim the handle of a knife and said, "I'll f---kin stab you if you don't give me a smoke".
The victim conceded saying, "alright, alright" but as soon as Lucas put the knife away the victim lunged forward and punched him in the jaw.
Lucas started to run away and the victim began to chase him but stopped halfway through the car park.
The victim returned inside the McDonald's store and called triple zero. Police attended and spoke to the victim and CCTV footage was obtained from the area.
Lucas returned to the car park on June 15, 2023, at 4.30pm and approached another male staff member who was in the car park.
He told the employee he'd been in an altercation with someone about a cigarette and wanted to apologise. The employee said he would pass on the message and Lucas walked away.
A female worker who was in her car during the conversation contacted police after Lucas left and the employee told her what he'd said.
The police arrived and found Lucas in the Ophir Hotel. He admitted to the cigarette situation and admitted to having the handle of a knife indicating that the knife was broken.
Lucas was in custody when he appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link to be sentenced for the offence on Wednesday.
Magistrate David Day said Lucas is also an unreformed drug user and also accepted that he had a mild intellectual disability and some mental health issues.
"It doesn't matter what the value of the cigarette is, it's the production of the knife," Mr Day said about the most concerning factor of the offence.
"The young chap punches Mr Lucas in the face and chases him.
"It is wrong to threaten someone with a knife or something they believe is a knife all for a cigarette."
Barrister Daniel Roff said his client had a deprived upbringing and he's been "clean" from drug use since he went into custody almost 12 months ago on June 15, 2023.
While in custody he has been participating in a buprenorphine program, which is a synthetic drug used to treat pain and opioid addiction.
Mr Roff said his client only showed the victim the handle of the knife.
"He comes back to apologise the following day," Mr Roff said.
"Your Honour can certainly find that he's remorseful and going back to apologise."
The representative for the Director of Public Prosecutions Chantelle Pollock said Lucas crossed the custody threshold.
"The crown would submit that with an intensive correction order the risk to the community is of particular concern," she said.
"He was on an ICO three weeks prior, therefore full-time imprisonment would be the only option available."
Mr Day agreed the issue of him continuing to offend while on an ICO was a problem.
"If simply cannot be resolved in his favour," he said.
"What he needs is very lengthy parole, he knows what's going to happen if he breaches parole, the same result as breaching an ICO.
"The community of Orange over at McDonald's would be aware that someone threatened an employee with the knife ... then you've got the victim himself."
Mr Day said Lucas has an "appalling record as an adult" that includes armed robbery and he also has a criminal record from the ACT and Queensland.
"He's been jailed before," Mr Day said.
"Here we find Mr Lucas in his early 40s still offending."
Mr Day sentenced Lucas to a two-year full-time jail sentence with a 12-month non-parole period.
The sentence was backdated to when Lucas went into custody on June 15, 2023, and he could be eligible to be released on parole on June 14, 2024.
"Two weeks?" Lucas asked when the sentence was handed down.
When the parole date was confirmed he appeared to be happy and relieved that his year in jail was almost over.
