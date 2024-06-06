Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Would-be robber jailed for threatening Macca's worker with knife over cigarette

By Staff Reporters
June 7 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A McDonald's employee who was threatened with a knife during his cigarette break punched his would-be robber and chased him out of the car park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.