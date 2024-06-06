Central Western Daily
Forget a new study, just build the tunnel: MPs clash over highway plans

By Matt Watson
June 6 2024 - 1:00pm
A new assessment of the Great Western Highway is in the works, but former deputy premier Paul Toole says the answer is already obvious.

