Drive, passion and trust: Dickie's list of reasons in new political move

A first-time candidate running for council believes she's cut from a different cloth when it comes to embodying those who often slip through the cracks.
A 39-year-old mother of three, Manildra's Guinevere Dickie is gearing up to secure a seat on council in the local September elections for the Cabonne Shire.
But outside of parenting and eyeing off political goals, she's also a partner, a full-time safety manager, a Justice of the Peace, and a distance education student.
"I think one of the things that sets me apart is that I'm very representative of a group in the community that rarely gets represented at a government level," Mrs Dickie said.
"I'm in my 30s, I'm not retired, and I have a young family stretching across both day care and primary school, and I'm active in the community.
"While I'm not generally someone who would typically run for council, I've got drive, I've got passion, and people trust me.
"I want to be that voice for people who don't feel like they're being represented."
Which she says was the motivation behind getting her Graduate Certificate in Computing (Career Transition) with Charles Sturt University.
Recently finishing the course, it was stemmed in information technology; which Mrs Dickie wanted under her belt to "support the older generation" in her town.
Wearing many other hats across a lengthy list of groups, Mrs Dickie's involvement in volunteer roles stretches between both her immediate and wider communities.
She's with the Manildra & District Improvement Association (MADIA), as well as a member of the University Courses Committee with Charles Sturt University.
Mrs Dickie is also a part of the National Rural Women's Coalition (NRWC), and on the White Ribbon Australia Accredited Workplace panel.
I want to be that voice for people who don't feel like they're being represented.- New Cabonne Council candidate, Guinevere Dickie on why she's throwing her hat in the political ring
She's also been recently offered a scholarship to the UNSW Pathways to Politics Program for Women.
"I tend to place myself in roles with minority groups where people aren't as well represented or could do with the extra support, so I just make it all work and give what I can, when I can," Mrs Dickie said.
"I know what my limits are as well, so I'll focus on things I've already got knowledge and expertise in or insight into and just balance it out from there.
"It does often mean I'm getting a lot done while the kids are in bed," she laughed, "but being a mum and having those life experiences, I'm just so used to advocating for other people.
"And I'm going to bring that skill into any community role."
Having grown up in Canberra, Mrs Dickie said politics was never far from home, which is where her interests for it were born.
Opting to do her Year 10 work experience at a local members office, her career history also holds Human Resources roles at local, state and federal government levels.
She'll now focus on three key areas in her political campaign in the lead-up to the September 14 elections, which surround women, youth, and mental health concerns.
"They're the real social issues I want to champion, especially given our regional base," she said.
"I think women are misrepresented in our local council area, along with limited family support and access to mental health services we could be looking to improve.
"I don't quite know what the answers are, but I certainly want to be a part of finding out."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.