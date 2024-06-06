Troy Armstrong dies days before anniversary of fatal crash

A man alleged to have killed his former wife by running her off the road in Molong has died.
Troy Armstrong had been accused of murdering estranged wife Kristy Armstrong - and attempting to murder two other people - by ramming her car at about 140km/h on Speedy Street, on June 9, 2023.
The 36-year-old man suffered serious brain and spinal injuries in the crash and spent months under police guard in hospital.
At a hearing in early May 2024, defence representative Drew Hamilton told Orange Local Court that Armstrong would front the next hearing scheduled for July 11 via audio-visual link.
"It does take some difficulty to get him into the AVL suite ... but he is fit," he said.
But on June 4, Armstrong was found unresponsive in his cell at the Metropolitan Remand and Reception Centre in Silverwater, Sydney.
A Corrective Services NSW spokeswoman said: "The inmate was immediately given first aid and taken to hospital but was pronounced deceased.
"As a matter of protocol, Corrective Services NSW and NSW Police investigate all deaths in custody regardless of the circumstances."
Crown prosecutors had previously confirmed charges of murder, attempted murder, and breaching a restraining order were ready to proceed to the NSW Supreme court.
At the time of Armstrong's death, he had not entered any pleas.
Support is available to those who are distressed. In an emergency, contact 000.
