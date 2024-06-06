Unconscious man carried from burning building taken to hospital in critical condition

An unconscious man was rescued from a burning building in the early hours of Thursday morning before being taken to hospital in critical condition.
Firefighters were called at 2.50am on June 6 to reports a house in Icely Road was on fire. Upon arrival the home was "well alight".
"The crew entered the home to conduct a search and commence fire extinguishment," a spokesman for NSW Fire and Rescue said.
"An unconscious man was located inside and carried out."
Firefighters started initial emergency care before paramedics from NSW Ambulance arrived at around 3.15am and took over treatment.
It is understood the man in his 50s suffered burns and went into cardiac arrest.
He was taken to Orange hospital in critical condition. There were no other reports of injuries.
NSW Police established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire.
The fire took roughly one hour to extinguish and FRNSW is assisting NSW Police to determine where and how the fire ignited.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
