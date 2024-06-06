Orange-born speed demon earns spot on Victorian team

Emerging winger Jadkota Randall Reid wants to use his speed to help Victoria medal at the Touch Football Australia national championships.
The Warrnambool College student will represent Victoria's under 18 side at the Coffs Harbour-based titles in September, 2024.
Randall Reid, 16, is a sprinter - he trains with Inner Speed and Power in Warrnambool - and uses his pace on the rugby field.
He has a personal best 11.95 seconds in the 100-metre sprint and a 24.95 to his name in the 200m.
"I am currently playing as a winger," Randall Reid said. "I'm quick off my toes."
Randall Reid, who plays in the Warrnambool Touch Football competition, made the Victorian team after three selection days in Melbourne.
Randall Reid was born in Orange and spent time in Wagga Wagga before relocating to Melbourne. The teenager - one of seven siblings - moved to Warrnambool two years ago.
He is part of the Clontarf Foundation which aims to improve the education, discipline, life skills, self-esteem and employment prospects of young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men.
Randall Reid, whose favourite subjects are PE and English, said the foundation had been pivotal in aiding his sporting pursuits.
"They have been really helpful. They get you onto trips, they help you with school, which they're doing now for me, they pick up every morning to go to school and if you're doing really well they'll reward you for it," he said.
Randall Reid would love a career in sport but is keeping his options open.
"I am trying to go to the next level and get a scholarship with sprinting now but things could change with this rugby thing as well.
"But if none of that happens, that's why I am finishing year 12 so I have a plan B."
