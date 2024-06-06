Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Orange-born speed demon earns spot on Victorian team

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
June 6 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emerging winger Jadkota Randall Reid wants to use his speed to help Victoria medal at the Touch Football Australia national championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.