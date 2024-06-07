We should be 'woke' to every injustice and disadvantage

So according to Sebastian Cole (Letters, May 31), one can pick and choose what social disadvantage and injustice, and the level thereof, one can be concerned about?
No doubt it depends upon one's personal agenda and maybe what issues affect you, your family and maybe acquaintances enough to get disturbed about.
With everything else you can just misuse "woke" as a slur to denigrate those you disagree with.
I'm afraid "woke" doesn't work like that. Injustice and disadvantage are issues everyone should be awake to at all times.
If some are a little more passionate, then they are in reality just the social conscience of those who continue to be asleep and or ignore the issues.
I read with great interest another politician is looking at the whole network of roads thru the mountains with an upgrade in mine and blaming the previous government for the lack of planning, under budgeting and failing to deliver.
If at any point of time in the last thirty years if we had started on building a tunnel thru the blue mountain it would now be finished and pay for.
Another promise that will die on the planning table of various government department.
How many more people must die or be seriously injured to get a simple tunnel thru the mountains.
My father said it wouldn't happen in his life time but should happen in mine, I'm now unsure ?
I would suggest that the minister and her department heads drive over the mountain on a cold wet afternoon, evening in the middle of June.
I'm sure they will be busy that day.
I find it interesting that those who believe Australia isn't a racist country are generally those of the white majority who have probably never been discriminated against in their lives.
I've experienced it personally, even in Canberra, and so have many others as told at a recent symposium on racism by the Canberra Multicultural Community Forum.
Indeed, Professor Kim Rubenstein pointed out several clauses of the Australian constitution that were clearly racist.
The White Australia Policy was legislated by the federal government by the Immigration Restriction Act 1901 to limit non-British immigration.
That it was not officially repealed until the 1970s under Whitlam is a testament that people alive today grew up during that racist time.
I am writing this letter whilst travelling in a TGV train from Toulouse to Paris.
The entire train has wifi access, USB ports and a 230-volt power point available for each seat.
Presumably the new model trains that have been gathering dust will have these enhancements.
It beggars belief that the modifications required would take several years to complete and everyone is very quiet about when we may actually see them in service.
The quality of our regional trains are really in the dark ages.
