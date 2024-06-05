Iconic Orange building in line for upgrade

Significant money is being set aside by council to upgrade one of the city's favourite venues.
The iconic Orange Function Centre will benefit from a bumper upgrade with councillor Jack Evans declaring the venue was in line for some much needed "TLC". Few could argue with that.
Journalist Will Davis caught up with Cr Evans following Tuesday's council meeting to talk about the upgrade to the iconic venue.
We have all of the details on what's being done first for you this morning.
Sports journalist Dom Unwin has one out of left-field this morning ... as far left field as Boston, Massachusetts.
Jace Delaney played for Orange Hawks as a kid and found home in Newcastle shortly after but a shot at an incredible job in America changed everything in 2019.
He's now working with a Boston Celtics roster worth $183 million in the NBA. Check out Jace's story, and spot the stars, here.
Senior journalist Riley Krause also has an exclusive interview with departing Canobolas High principal Brett Blaker, who reveals his next move. It is a must-read.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
