Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/Basketball
Our People

Former Orange Hawk helping spearhead Boston Celtics' NBA championship push

DU
By Dominic Unwin
June 6 2024 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wade Park is a world away from Boston's TD Arena, in more ways than one.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Former Orange Hawk helping spearhead Boston Celtics' NBA championship push
Jace Delaney (left) alongside Boston Celtics power forward Kristaps Porziis (middle). Picture supplied
He will be front and centre when the final tips-off on Friday.
Dominic Unwin
No comments
Woodbridge Cup Corner: Each league tag club's mid-season report card
Bianca Riley fires off a pass for Orange United Warriors. Picture by Carla Freedman
Who has impressed and who needs a big second half of the year?
Dominic Unwin
No comments
Meet a prince of tides who made history swimming from Newcastle to Sydney
Dean Summers is the first person to swim from Newcastle to Sydney. Picture by Taek Yang
Dean was unhappy, out of shape and unfulfilled - then he made a change.
Rowan Cowley
No comments

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.