New details for significant renovations: what's going to happen at 'fantastic' venue?

Significant renovations at the Orange Function Centre are planned.
Orange City Council earmarked $250,000 for work at the site this week.
Upgrades to the roofing, under stage structure and ventilation will be completed first.
"It's a really good start," Cr Jack Evans told the Central Western Daily on Wednesday.
"For as long as I've been on council we've known the asset just needed a bit of TLC.
"It is a fantastic [venue] but it needs a bit of a tidy up."
New internal finishes and updated kitchen, bar and audio system are also planned but funding is yet to be approved.
"Once we've done [the initial renovations], we can start looking at the next stage," Cr Evans said.
"The next five years would be good, but it depends on the budget ... it doesn't just come out of thin air."
Orange Function Centre was built in 1965. It features a large hall, bar, foyer, stage, amenities, and space for about 600 people in standard layout.
Upgrade plans were flagged in 2022, with councillors deciding the facility needed significant work.
"We can't leave it like it is, it's not responsible," Cr Tammy Greenhalgh said at the time.
Orange City Council says it hopes the Function Centre can host balls, trade fairs, events, school presentations, religious services, dances, birthdays and corporate events.
