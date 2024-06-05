Abandoned fuel trailer mystery: thousands of litres of diesel gone

Investigators in the Central West have found an empty fuel trailer on the side of the road, one that allegedly contained more than 2000 litres of diesel fuel before it went missing.
Roughly 30 kilometres north of Parkes, a fuel trailer was reported to police as stolen from a property on McClintocks Lane in Goonumbla.
Reports say the alleged theft occurred sometime between 4pm on Friday, May 31, and 3pm on Monday, June 3.
Officers have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the theft.
Around 11pm on Monday, June 3, police located an abandoned fuel trailer on the roadside some distance on McClintocks Lane where it allegedly went missing to begin with.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or with dashcam or CCTV footage from the area is urged to contact Parkes Police Station on (02) 6862 9999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident can also lodge a report to the Crime Stoppers website.
