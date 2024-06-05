Renewed calls for help as police continue search for stolen Audi

A car last seen in Orange nearly one week ago is still missing after being stolen from a street in the centre of the colour city.
Police are appealing to the public for any information to locate an allegedly stolen vehicle, identified as a white Audi Q7 model.
Officers say the car was taken from Peisley Street in Orange on May 30.
The missing vehicle's number plate reads: FGO98X
Anyone with information in relation to the car's whereabouts is being urged by police to call their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Alternatively, online reports with intel can be lodged through the Crime Stoppers website.
