Woodbridge Cup Corner: Each league tag club's mid-season report card

Winter has arrived and we have reached the halfway point of the Woodbridge Cup regular season.
With eight rounds played there are seven to go before the top eight breaks off and the real stuff begins.
Last week we gave each men's side a grade for their season to date and this time we will turn our attentions to the league tag competition.
Points for - 278. Points against - 70. Games played - 8. Games won - 8.
The numbers don't lie, the defending premiers simply haven't put a foot wrong in 2024.
They boast attacking threats all over the park but coach Molly Hoswell is having a season to remember. To date she has crossed the line 18 times and scored 138 points, 74 more than second place.
Meg Murray is also finding the line with regularity, crossing 11 times.
Grade: A+
In any other season Canowindra Tigers would probably be runaway leaders.
Just like the Rhinettes, Canowindra have had a perfect start to the 2024 Woodbridge Cup, winning eight games, scoring 214 points and conceding just 66.
Laura Price is keeping scorers busy with 16 tries so far while Amy Harrison has popped up with eight.
Grade: A+
Just like the men's side, Cowra Magpies league tag has enjoyed a strong start to life in Woodbridge Cup.
They have won six matches and lost just one.
While they don't quite boast the attacking firepower of the above two teams, their defence has been tough to crack, conceding just 68 points.
Their 44-4 win against 2023 runners-up Cargo Blue Heelers stamped their authority as a genuine title contender.
Grade: A
The Warriors have quietly gone about their business to sit in the top four.
Like their male counterparts, the Warriors had a disrupted start to the season with a round one washout before making the trip to Blayney, where they lost 28-22.
A win and another loss followed before the Warriors really started to click into gear, winning four of their last five games.
Grade: B
Molong was the feel-good side of 2023, ultimately falling six points short of a grand final appearance.
So they entered 2024 with a healthy dose of optimism and expectation, especially after adding the likes of Sami Lang and Holly Jones to their line-up.
They got a reality check first up, comfortably beaten by Manildra, and then lost 16-0 and 22-4 to Canowindra and Cargo, admittedly a tough draw but you would have expected to see a bit more from the Bullettes.
They finally broke through for a win against Trundle and haven't lost since.
Grade: B-
If you'd asked us three weeks ago we would have graded the Bantams very poorly, having failed to win a match.
They opened the year with a washout and then put in strong but ultimately losing performances against Manildra and Canowindra.
Two more losses followed and things looked very grim for the Peak Hill ladies before a crucial drought-breaking effort against Trundle.
They taken the ball and run with it, comfortably beating Cargo 32-6 and Blayney 40-8 to get their groove back.
Grade: C
For a side who only managed two wins in the entirety of 2023, this season has certainly been an improvement.
Trundle had a rough draw, the bye and then straight into Manildra and Canowindra, the same as Peak Hill.
By round six they only had one win in five matches but have since rallied, mercy-ruling Blayney 62-0 and defeating Oberon 18-10.
It's still early days but the Boomers are certainly showing some positive signs.
Grade: B
The Goannas are a team who simply don't go away.
They have struggled for points so far this season but are able to remain in touch for most games, leading to two wins and a draw.
Given they finished seventh last year, the Girlannas are tracking along at about par. They face a big clash against Trundle on June 16 and then should be looking to beat Peak Hill at home and get the job done away against the Bears.
Grade: C
After two rounds there was a lot of optimism about Blayney's entry into Woodbridge, beating Cowra and then Orange United.
Not only haven't they won since then but they've battled to be competitive - conceding 44, 46, 34, 62 and 40 points.
The good news is they have a good chance to get back in the winner's circle when they host Cargo and then play Oberon, the two bottom ranked sides.
Grade: C-
Both the first grade and league tag side for Eugowra boasted some new names and optimism.
Already the Geagles have surpassed 2023, a year where they failed to win a game and scored only 42 points.
They beat CSU and drew with Grenfell and otherwise have been close in every other match.
In fact, their biggest losing margin is 20 (against Manildra) and last time around they fell 16-10 to Canowindra.
It's a foundation coach Sam Thornton can definitely build off to make a push for finals.
Grade: B
Another side big on heart, the Mungals have been solid defensively but are struggling to hit the scoreboard to get them (literally) over the line.
Before last round's 44-4 loss to Manildra, they had conceded only 86 points but have only scored 64.
Still with a win to their name, they are only three points outside the eight.
Grade: C-
The Tigers managed a 14-0 win against CSU to open the year but haven't tasted victory since.
They have had a tough draw - playing Manildra, Canowindra, Warriors and Cowra - in a four week block.
But a 18-10 loss at home to Trundle was a big missed opportunity.
Grade: D
Last year's grand finalists would have expected better.
They are bottom due to not having the bye, in fact their two wins plus the extra two would have them knocking on the door of the eight.
Some crucial games against Blayney and Oberon will decide their season with tough assignments against Manildra and Canowindra to follow.
Grade: D
