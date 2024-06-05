Giant inflatable obstacle course coming to Orange for first time

A 300-metre long inflatable obstacle course is coming to Orange for the first time.
Bruce Conroy is 'head of fun' at Tuff Nutterz and confirmed the trip over the mountains would be the first time the company had tried its hand in a regional setting, having largely operated out of Sydney and Canberra prior.
"Looking forward to giving it a go and seeing all the people in Orange," he said.
The two-day long extravaganza is taking place at the Orange Showground on the weekend of June 22 and 23.
Mr Conroy said sessions lasting nearly two hours would take place between 9am and 4.45pm on both days.
"The event features Australia's biggest inflatable obstacle course, which is sure to provide an exhilarating experience for both kids and adults alike," he added.
"With Tuff Nutterz, there's no need to worry about age restrictions because the event welcomes all ages to participate and enjoy the fun. Parents with children under five years old are offered a special accompanying parent ticket.
"Our inflatables are carefully designed to challenge and test your skills as you navigate through a series of obstacles, including numerous climbing walls, slides, and other exciting features. You'll need to climb, slide, jump, and crawl your way to the finish line, all while having a blast with your family and friends."
In addition to the obstacle course, there will also be activities such as a giant six metre tall slide with occasional visits from dancing T-rex "Tuffy".
There will be food and drinks available.
So why was the Central West chosen to spearhead this venture to the regions?
Put simply, Mr Conroy "heard Orange was cool".
Tickets for the event can be purchased by clicking here or by following the prompts on the Facebook event '300m inflatable park takes over Orange in June'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.