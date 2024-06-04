Four-on-one prison attack leaves inmate in serious condition

A prisoner was left in a serious condition following a four-on-one prison attack.
At about 2.40pm on Tuesday, June 4, police were called to the Wellington jail following reports a prisoner had been assaulted.
On arrival, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District were told that four men - aged 27, 27, 33 and 43 - had assaulted a 25-year-old man.
The 25-year-old man was airlifted to Liverpool Hospital from Molong where he remains in a serious but stable condition as of Wednesday morning.
Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident.
A spokeswoman for Corrective Services NSW confirmed the attack happened at around 2.30pm on June 4
"The assault resulted in the victim sustaining non life-threatening injuries," they said.
"NSW Ambulance transported the injured inmate to Sydney for further medical attention."
Inquiries are ongoing.
