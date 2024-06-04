Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council

Plans for NYE at Lake Canobolas put on ice as surprise new location floated

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated June 4 2024 - 10:36pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Plans to host New Year's Eve celebrations at Lake Canobolas for the first time have been put on ice, with a surprise new location floated.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Journalist

Covering local government and breaking news in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Got a story? Contact me at william.davis@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.