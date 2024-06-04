Plans for NYE at Lake Canobolas put on ice as surprise new location floated

Plans to host New Year's Eve celebrations at Lake Canobolas for the first time have been put on ice, with a surprise new location floated.
The new athletics track and hockey field, a proposed statue of a significant Indigenous figure, upgrades to the function centre and domestic violence were also raised at Orange City Council on Tuesday night.
Original yellow Wiggle Greg Page made a surprise appearance to support installation of new defibrillators in public spaces after his own near-fatal cardiac arrest in 2020.
The following is a brief overview of everything raised in chambers this week. Deep-dive stories will be published in coming days.
A proposal to hold a fireworks display at Lake Canobolas on New Year's Eve was deferred by councillors, with multiple concerns raised about the plan.
Cr Mel McDonell suggested Jack Brabham park off Forest Road be explored as an alternative venue for celebrations.
"The lake stops people from walking there ... the only way to get out there is by vehicle. I really think Brabham would be the perfect location for a raft of reasons," Cr Jeff Whitton said.
"The lake is in a beautiful spot but New Year's Eve is in the middle of summer ... I wouldn't want to be the one that sets it on fire."
Councillors backed plans to request the state government build the new athletics track at the sports precinct alongside the stadium.
"Once you have an athletics track, the benefits flow through ... I'd like to thank the council for their unilateral support," Michael O'Mara of the Orange Runners Club said.
"We still support the rugby league field and grandstand, but we're only asking for a track."
Funding of $200,000 has been earmarked to contribute to the million-dollar revamp plans for Smith Field at the Orange Hockey Centre.
"Our current field poses risks to participants ... upgrading it will ensure a safer environment for all ages," Darryn Marjoram from the Orange Hockey Association said.
Plans to consult on potential construction of a statue or other memorial for famous Indigenous guide Yuranigh were approved, despite pushback from some councillors.
Cr David Mallard argued the Cultural Heritage Community Committee is already exploring similar proposals, and is the appropriate body to approve sites of recognition.
"I'm concerned about passing a motion that says we're going to build a statue ... it may end up that it eventuates into nothing," he told the chamber.
Yellow Wiggle Greg Page dialled into the meeting remotely to rally support for installation of new public defibrillators across town. Councillors unanimously backed the plan.
"I suffered a cardiac arrest and I was very lucky to survive because bystanders were able to call, push, shock," the legendary children's musician said.
"Twenty-six-thousand Australians have a cardiac arrest every year, and five per cent survive.
"One thing I like about Orange is you have a park within 200 metres of most homes, which is ideal because we'd like to see an AED within 200 meters of every house. It's a bold vision, but with visionary people like yourself we can do it."
A quarter-of-a-million-dollars was also earmarked for long-proposed renovations to the Orange Function Centre.
The first steps towards creating a Gender Based Violence Community Committee were approved. The next term of council will decide if the body is required following a consultation period.
"The goal of such a committee would be coordinating and driving cultural change to address and eliminate gender based violence in our community," Cr Mel McDonell said.
"This issue is not going away ... it isn't just something that affects the victims. This is something that affects children, families and the broader community. We've seen that in our community and the broader region."
All councillors were in attendance. The next meeting is scheduled for June 18, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.