Make sure you get your claims right Advertising Feature

Make sure you're getting your claim right this tax season. Picture Shutterstock

As June 30 draws near it can mean only one thing- tax time. As people across the country begin to get all their receipts and claims together ready to submit their tax return, it is worth making sure you get it done right the first time to avoid the need to resubmit, or even worse, copping a fine.

The Australian Tax Office (ATO) normally focuses on a number of things when it comes to tax returns and 2024 is no different. It recently announced they would be taking a close look at three common errors being made by taxpayers including:

Incorrectly claiming work-related expenses

Inflating claims for rental properties

Failing to include all income when lodging

ATO Assistant Commissioner Rob Thomson said that the ATO was focused on supporting taxpayers to get their lodgment right the first time. "These are the areas that people are most likely to get wrong, and while these mistakes are often genuine, sometimes they are deliberate," he said. "Take the time to get your return right."

Working from home expenses continue to be a source of confusion, but certainly not one that will go away as the number of people working from home increases. In 2023 the ATO revised the fixed rate method of calculating a working from home deduction to broaden what is included, increase the rate, and adjust the records you need to keep, and Mr Thomson said approximately 4 million people claimed a deduction relating to working from home.



Additional income such as shares and cryptocurrency will also be looked at by the ATO. Picture Shutterstock

"Deductions for working from home expenses can be calculated using the actual cost or the fixed rate method, and keeping good records gives you the flexibility to use the method that works for you, and claim the expenses you are entitled to," he said. "Your deductions will be disallowed if you're not eligible or you don't keep the right records."

Another area that resulted in a high rate of errors when lodging returns was rental properties. Almost 90 per cent of landlords made an error with their claims in 2023, something Mr Thomson said they would be focusing on once again. "We often see landlords making mistakes when it comes to repairs and maintenance deductions on rental properties, so we're keeping a close eye on this."