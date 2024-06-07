As June 30 draws near it can mean only one thing- tax time. As people across the country begin to get all their receipts and claims together ready to submit their tax return, it is worth making sure you get it done right the first time to avoid the need to resubmit, or even worse, copping a fine.
The Australian Tax Office (ATO) normally focuses on a number of things when it comes to tax returns and 2024 is no different. It recently announced they would be taking a close look at three common errors being made by taxpayers including:
ATO Assistant Commissioner Rob Thomson said that the ATO was focused on supporting taxpayers to get their lodgment right the first time. "These are the areas that people are most likely to get wrong, and while these mistakes are often genuine, sometimes they are deliberate," he said. "Take the time to get your return right."
Working from home expenses continue to be a source of confusion, but certainly not one that will go away as the number of people working from home increases. In 2023 the ATO revised the fixed rate method of calculating a working from home deduction to broaden what is included, increase the rate, and adjust the records you need to keep, and Mr Thomson said approximately 4 million people claimed a deduction relating to working from home.
"Deductions for working from home expenses can be calculated using the actual cost or the fixed rate method, and keeping good records gives you the flexibility to use the method that works for you, and claim the expenses you are entitled to," he said. "Your deductions will be disallowed if you're not eligible or you don't keep the right records."
Another area that resulted in a high rate of errors when lodging returns was rental properties. Almost 90 per cent of landlords made an error with their claims in 2023, something Mr Thomson said they would be focusing on once again. "We often see landlords making mistakes when it comes to repairs and maintenance deductions on rental properties, so we're keeping a close eye on this."
While basic tax returns can be lodged by individuals, when claims begin to include additional data such as investments shares or property, work related expenses, or even just working more than one job, it is highly recommended to seek the services of an accountant to ensure you are lodging everything correctly while still maximising your return.
As tax time in 2024 approaches, the Australian Tax Office (ATO) has announced its focal points for the upcoming season, with a particular emphasis on combating inaccuracies related to work-related expenses, rental property claims, and income declarations.
With tax compliance at the forefront of the ATO's agenda, local accountant and Director at YBM, Adam Danielson, said that he advised locals to seek assistance this tax time. "Cost-of-living and interest rates continue to increase pressure on Central West residents," he said. "Know what you cannot claim, but also make sure you are claiming everything you can."
2023 saw around four million Australians claim deductions for working from home, along with revisions to the fixed rate method of claiming deductions, so record keeping and substantiating claims will be more crucial than ever.
In addition to scrutinizing work-related expenses, the ATO will closely monitor claims related to rental properties. ATO data indicates ninety per cent of rental property owners are incorrectly reporting income and deductions with capital expenses, as opposed to repairs and maintenance, being a key area for error.
Lastly, the ATO are urging individuals to ensure all income is reported including many streams that are often forgotten such as bank interest, dividend income, and payments from government agencies or private health insurers.
While it is tempting to lodge tax returns as early as possible, Adam said that many July lodgments were flagged as incorrect by the ATO.
"We fully understand that many people are relying on payments in the form tax returns, especially this year," he said. "However, our advice is to wait until the end of July when tax returns should already be pre-filled with correct income information, meaning smoother and faster payment".
Adam also said the government was now leaning on data analytics and data-matching capabilities to identify those deductions being incorrectly claimed. "If you're unsure, seek professional advice".
For more information or tax advice, visit www.ybm.com.au.