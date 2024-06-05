'Difficult to walk away': Canobolas High School principal resigns from role

After nearly three years in the role, Canobolas Rural Technology High School principal Brett Blaker has resigned.
The former NSW Cup rugby league player who oversaw plenty of change at Canobolas accepted an offer at the end of term one to be principal of Barrenjoey High School in Sydney's Northern Beaches.
He will continue on with Canobolas until the end of term two (July 5) and start at Berrenjoey later that month.
The move signals a return home for the educator who lived in the nearby community of Pittwater while previously working at Sefton High School in Sydney's south west.
"It was probably always in the longer term plans," Mr Blaker said.
"It came up a bit sooner than I would have expected and liked, but those types of opportunities don't come up very often so I had to throw my hat in the ring and see how it all went."
Initially Mr Blaker's new school had hoped to have their man begin at the end of April.
However, he wanted to delay the move so Canobolas had time to appoint a new full-time principal before his departure.
"It's difficult to walk away from," Mr Blaker said.
"It's still really bittersweet."
When the former South Sydney Rabbitoh moved to Orange in 2021, he encountered a school with a "tarnished reputation" which had "that wrong side of the tracks mentality".
Less than three years later and the change is clear to see.
Canobolas boasts one of the best teacher-student ratios in all of Orange, student intake is up amongst their younger cohort and the average HSC score in 2023 was their highest ever recorded.
"Changing that narrative in the community about the negative perceptions of Canobolas has been one of the challenges we've faced and I think over the past three years there's been a significant shift in that mindset," Mr Blaker said.
"There's still work to do but the school's in a very stable and calm position for someone to come in and continue to guide the school in the right position."
The outgoing principal praised the work of his teachers who worked through Covid and staff shortages during his time.
"Being able to attract and retain staff at the school has been rewarding," he added.
"There's been a really significant culture change in the school focused on high expectations of learning, behaviour and conduct."
The interview process for a new principal has begun with the hope to appoint them before the end of term and give Mr Blaker time to do conduct a proper handover.
