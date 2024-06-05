Vandalism surge costing Orange residents eyewatering sum every week

An increase in vandalism has left Orange residents forking out more than $4000 a week on repairs.
About $91,000 has already been spent in 2024 by council to fix 44 defaced public spaces.
An online register shows popular targets include playgrounds, public artwork and toilets.
By Orange City Council's latest estimate, the average act of vandalism costs ratepayers about $2000 to repair.
"Damaging and defacing council property affects the use of these facilities for all residents of our beautiful city," mayor Jason Hamling said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Vandalism doesn't only impact residents but leaves a lasting impression on visitors as well, damaging the appearance of our town as Orange grows as a tourism destination.
"If you see someone committing an act of vandalism, contact the police immediately."
On Monday the parents room at Cook Park was closed after significant vandalism was reported at the block.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.