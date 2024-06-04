Carl didn't have a choice the first time but he 'just kept going' to save lives

Donating blood was not a voluntary option when Carl Jaeger first had his veins tapped.
While a young man doing National Service he and the other men he served with were lined up and one after the other their blood was taken.
"I started off in National Service and you didn't have to volunteer, they just took it," he said.
"Then I just kept going over the time."
Mr Jaeger continued to donate every three months for the past 50 years, long after completing his National Service.
On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, he gave his 200th donation at the Australian Red Cross Life Blood donor centre in Kite Street.
He said he was inspired to regularly donate "just to help people".
"You see it all the time, people are asking for more blood because there are so many bad accidents and things and people need the blood, cancer and all these things, it just adds up," Mr Jaeger said.
"If people have the same feelings and can help other people by giving blood I think it's a great thing."
Mr Jaeger is the son of John Percival (Jack) Jaeger who was mayor of Orange from 1945 to 1947 and from 1951 to 1953. His brother Trevor Jaeger and nephew Jason Jaeger were also on the council.
He himself worked as a meter reader for 30 years at Ophir County Council, which later became Orange City Council.
"They were pretty good, you could go during the working hours, they were pretty good that way," Mr Jaeger said.
Mr Jaeger has never needed blood himself and says he will continue to donate blood every three months, which is the regular time frame for blood donations.
"I enjoy coming here because the staff are so lovely and they treat you as family," he said.
