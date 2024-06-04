Orange P-plater allegedly caught at 150km/h with completely worn out tyres

An Orange P-plater has allegedly been clocked at about 150km/h on tyres worn down to the canvas.
The 21-year-old was pulled over on Orchard Road by NSW Police after reports of burnouts at the nearby Four Mile Creek Road about 8.15pm, Sunday May 5.
A radar trap registered the orange Holden Commodore ute at about 150km/h in the 100km/h zone.
Officers reported the tyres were dangerously worn down, with exposed canvas and loose rubber wrapped around the suspension arm.
A red defect label was issued and the driver had his license immediately suspended. He will attend court for dangerous driving and speeding.
Four Mile Creek Road near Cadia Goldmine was closed by Cabonne Shire Council in later 2022, amid fears it could collapse.
Those fears eventuated amid heavy rain, with a large section almost entirely washed away. It has since reopened after state government funding allowed the stretch to be repaired.
