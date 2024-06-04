Orange's top baby names of 2023 revealed (and the mum who bucked the trend)

Taryn Brady struggled for years to conceive.
It wasn't until the would-be mum decided to undergo IVF treatment that she and husband Michael were able to welcome daughter Brooklyn into the world in 2021.
Less than a year later the couple had moved from Brisbane to Orange after Mr Brady was offered a job in town.
Among the things they had to leave behind in Queensland were Mrs Brady's embryos.
So when the discussion arose about child number two in 2022, the pair were left with a decision to make; either move back north for another round of IVF or stay put in Orange and play it by ear.
As it turned out, the decision had already been made for them.
"A week later I found out I was pregnant," Mrs Brady said.
"It was only the early days discussion. I wasn't prepared for two under two, but it was a lovely surprise."
Another shock came during pregnancy with news the newest addition to the Brady bunch would be a boy.
"With our Brady family, he's the first boy so we were just expecting we would have a girl because it's just what the rest of the family has done," Mrs Brady added.
Armed with the knowledge of what gender their second child would be, they were left with a decision of what to name him.
Both she and her husband grew up listening to vinyl records which in turn produced a love of singer-songwriter Van Morrison.
Mrs Brady also recalled watching New Zealand television series Outrageous Fortune which featured a character called Van West.
"I remember thinking back then that if I ever had a boy I'd love to call him Van," she said.
Although discussions were had with husband Michael about naming their son Oliver, they ultimately decided it was too common and Mrs Brady got her wish.
On May 12, 2023 Van Oliver Brady was born at Orange Hospital weighing 3730 grams.
"I thought he looked more like a Van than an Oliver," Mrs Brady added.
"I always envisioned 'Van Brady' as such a strong name and thought he could be a professional soccer player or AFL player. It was such a strong name that could have lots of possibilities."
So how common a name is Oliver anyway? Well, for baby boys born in 2023 it was the most common in all of NSW and tied for tenth in Orange. Charlie finished on top for Orange, followed by Archie and a four-way tie for third.
For girls, Isla ranked number one in the state and number two for Orange, beaten out by Lottie which failed to rank in the NSW top ten.
While baby boys born to Orange parents for the most part stuck to state-trends, with seven of the city's top 20 also ranking in the NSW top ten, the same could not be said for girls.
The names Mia, Lilly and Sophia may have featured in the NSW top ten list but not a single baby born was given that name in Orange, according to NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages spokesperson who said the figures were based on the residence of the baby's parents, rather than the hospital they were born at.
