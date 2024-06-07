How Kylie's passion for sector 'really ignited' and why it keeps burning

After nearly 20 years with the same community hub, Kylie Streatfeild's flame for guiding those with a disability still burns brighter than ever.
Leaving school in Year 10 to head down an agricultural path, a young Mrs Streatfeild would end up discovering a love for working in the community services sector in her first role with what's now known as LiveBetter.
Going on to pin down a degree in social science specialising in social welfare, she'd eventually wind up at Orange and District Early Education Program as a family support worker.
Today, she's the CEO of ODEEP and was recently crowned Outstanding Business Leader (21 employees & over) at the 2024 Western NSW Business Awards.
"I left school in Year 10 and worked with some amazing leaders and mentors starting out, and I think that's where my passion for the sector was really ignited," she said.
"I suppose coming into this management role with the background I had provided some really good insights, skills and experience into navigating a community organisation, and one that's for the community.
"It's been about knowing what's required to move the organisation forward, and having a good understanding of the people around you by meeting them where they are."
While talking about herself and being in the limelight weren't the easiest of tasks for a modest Mrs Streatfeild, the CEO admits her team showers praises about their boss.
But moving from her face-to-face position with clients to the head honcho is about more than hearing the accolades and seeing nods of approval.
The real reward, as she says, comes in the form of watching the ODEEP team of 35 women continue to grow and thrive - both personally and professionally.
"My team says a lot of lovely things about me and they do tell me all of the time, I guess it's just hard to express that or say those things about yourself, that people do look up to you," she said.
"Because what I really love is helping people in developing and building their skills, providing them with avenues for growth and seeing them achieve their goals.
"I do love mentoring, and I feel so privileged with where I am, because I have a really strong and capable team around me and I think that's where the success of our organisation truly comes from."
ODEEP is an early childhood intervention service for children aged zero to 12 who have a disability delay, also working with kids' families and being out in the community.
Mrs Streatfeild says the hub's workplace is built on a culture of trust, respect and honesty, which she feels boils down to people who are genuine by nature.
"It's about being authentic, about being who you are in your career, and I think it's really important to step away from comparing ourselves to others and their skills to be in that authenticity," she said.
"I hope in some tiny little way, that's where I can make a difference in peoples' lives, to encourage them to be who they are so they can achieve what they want and get where they want to go, authentically."
Having started off as a working mum with two young boys, the CEO reflected back on her career.
Recently turning 50 and able to pick up full-time hours with an empty nest, Mrs Streatfeild gets to enjoy her two granddaughters outside of work, with a little bit of farming and alpaca-breeding on the side.
For those just venturing out in the community services sector, the industry veteran urges people to nurture a self-confidence.
"If you want something to work, fight for it and get there, so you can be where you want to be and feel happy doing it," she said.
"Create those opportunities for yourself and just follow your dreams."
