Great location with room for everyone

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday June 7: 24 Robinson Court, Orange:
Ideally situated near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this inviting home provides a peaceful and family-friendly environment.
The residence boasts two spacious living areas, one of which enjoys a sunny north-facing aspect making it perfect for relaxation and enjoyment for the entire family.
Listing agent Ash Brown said that if you were searching for a tranquil, family-oriented neighborhood with walking tracks and parks, this area is the perfect match for you. "The home features four generously sized bedrooms, all equipped with built-in robes, ensuring ample storage space for the entire family.
"The main bedroom is a true retreat complete with an ensuite bathroom, a three-sided walk-in robe, and a split-system air-conditioning unit, providing comfort and convenience," he said. "Throughout the home, ducted gas heating ensures a warm and cosy atmosphere, while an additional split-system in the living room offers flexibility for climate control."
The property includes two inviting living rooms providing plenty of space for family gatherings and entertaining guests.
The well-appointed kitchen is a chef's delight featuring a dishwasher, Milano oven, four-burner gas cooktop and rangehood, making meal preparation a breeze. Internal garage access adds an extra layer of convenience, particularly during inclement weather.
The main bathroom is thoughtfully designed with a separate toilet, enhancing its functionality for family living.
Outdoors, the home boasts a tile roof and a fully fenced yard that provides security and peace of mind for children and pets to play safely.
The current owners said they cherished the open-plan living space with it's natural sunlight, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere, along with the efficient five-star heating system which ensured a cosy environment during the winter months.
The property is conveniently located just a six-minute drive from the North Orange Shops, offering easy access to shopping and amenities.
It represents an excellent opportunity for families looking for a comfortable and well-equipped home in a quiet, friendly neighborhood.
